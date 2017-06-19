Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees in Paris
A French security official says that the attacker on Champs-Elysees avenue is probably dead and the bomb squad is on the scene. Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says the driver whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle is "most probably" dead.
