Cape man victim of Fort Myers plane crash
The Cape Coral man who died in a small plane crash in Fort Myers on Saturday has been identified by the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators as Marc Scott. Scott, 37, an employee at AccuData Integrated Marketing in the Cape, was a passenger in the single-engine Piper PA-28 being piloted by Cape Coral resident Anthony Greco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|7 hr
|we the people
|3
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|10 hr
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Mon
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Mon
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mon
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Johnny B
|8
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|Jun 22
|Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC