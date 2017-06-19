Cape Coral signs water agreement with FGUA
The city of Cape Coral has signed an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority to pump water into the water supply. The plan is to pump up to 6 million gallons a day of treated water from the FGUA's wastewater treatment plant on Del Prado Boulevard in North Fort Myers.
