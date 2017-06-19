Canceled: Amber Alert for Fort Myers ...

Canceled: Amber Alert for Fort Myers teen

13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

FDLE says Jessica Matias-Francisco, 14, was last seen Monday morning in the area of the 400 block of Tyrone Avenue, off Palm Beach Boulevard. Jessica is described as Hispanic, 3'11" and 116 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes.

