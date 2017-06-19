Canceled: Amber Alert for Fort Myers teen
FDLE says Jessica Matias-Francisco, 14, was last seen Monday morning in the area of the 400 block of Tyrone Avenue, off Palm Beach Boulevard. Jessica is described as Hispanic, 3'11" and 116 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|5 hr
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|23 hr
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC