Bond raised for Lee County man accuse...

Bond raised for Lee County man accused of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 42-year-old man in jail for sexual assault had his bond raised after it was discovered he targeted a second victim, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Thu Olivia Newtons John 10
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... Thu hunter 6
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jun 27 we the people 2
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Jun 27 Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Jun 26 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 26 Joe 18
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Jun 26 SickofFuckcillo 49
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC