Bird strike leads to aborted takeoff at RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. A bird strike caused a major delay at Southwest Florida International Airport Wednesday afternoon, airline officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|9 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|21
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Tue
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Tue
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Tue
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|May 31
|Not happy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC