Bill requires moving companies disclose employed sex offenders
When a mover comes to your house, do you know who you're inviting in? A new Florida law wants to make sure you're notified if a sex offender is working for the moving company you hire. "We start by doing a background check by looking at their criminal history to see if they have any," said William Jensen.
