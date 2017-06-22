Ammunition mix-up led to citizens police academy shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. Several mishaps led to the shooting death of Mary Knowlton at an August 2016 citizens police academy shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|22 hr
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|Wed
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Wed
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jun 19
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC