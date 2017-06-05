5 things to know for Monday, June 5th
This week has the potential to be the wettest one of this year with heavy widespread rain spreading into Southwest Florida over the next few days. The stormiest weather of the week arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|3 hr
|Maria
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|10 hr
|Prince John
|18
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Sun
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|May 31
|Not happy
|7
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 31
|Prince John
|6
