Your Health Now: Cold Laser Therapy
FORT MYERS, Fla. Millions of people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain, and now a new treatment called cold laser therapy may be able to offer them a solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|8 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|32
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Fri
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|Fri
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|Thu
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|Thu
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|May 18
|Prince John
|4
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|May 17
|Termite
|36
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC