Witnesses sought in weekend shooting in Fort Myers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for anyone who may have been in the area of a shooting at a south Lee County restaurant Saturday night to come forward with any suspicious information they may have seen. Around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, four people were shot at when they left the Osaka restaurant, located at 16078 San Carlos Blvd. One man was shot in the leg, prompting the patrons to immediately retreat back into the business, asking for someone to call 9-1-1.

