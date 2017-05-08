Waterpark slated to open in North For...

Waterpark slated to open in North Fort Myers

14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Revolution Aqua Park is in a freshwater lake off East Street and Bayshore Road. It's a massive inflatable that the company said will be surrounded by an underwater safety net.

Fort Myers, FL

