Waterpark slated to open in North Fort Myers
Revolution Aqua Park is in a freshwater lake off East Street and Bayshore Road. It's a massive inflatable that the company said will be surrounded by an underwater safety net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|7 hr
|Observer
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|9 hr
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|9 hr
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|21 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|21 hr
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|LEO 477
|2
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC