Video shows Coast Guard capturing runaway boat off of Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, FL - Multiple rescue crews came together on Sunday to stop a runaway boat that threw its passengers into the water near Fort Myers Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, the FWC, Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue and Lee County Sheriff's Office worked together to corral the boat that was about two miles west of Big Carlos Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|3 hr
|Floridian
|2
|Comcast
|4 hr
|Bill
|2
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|12 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|39
|ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers
|14 hr
|ICE man
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC