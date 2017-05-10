Victim's family in court for fatal hit-and-run suspect's hearing
It's been nearly five months since 18-year-old Adam King was hit and killed on Colonial Boulevard. On Wednesday, his family and friends sat in a courtroom as Adam Costello, the man accused of hitting King and leaving him to die, went before a judge.
