Victim ID'd in fatal Cape Coral shooting

Victim ID'd in fatal Cape Coral shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The man who died in the hospital after being shot in Cape Coral Monday morning has been identified, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 12 hr Termite 36
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 21 hr Prince John 27
News Are your kida s toys spying on them? 23 hr Charleneftmyers 3
Bridge heights Wed Malcolmvella 1
News Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff Wed Jen 1
Co-ed marriage, mingling to become capital felo... (Nov '16) May 14 Warning to single... 3
Boy lover site (Oct '09) May 12 Foot 5
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC