Trump, Pence portraits missing from some Lee federal buildings
Some people are outraged who wonder why official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are not hanging in all Lee County federal buildings. In the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Myers, you'll see find a bare wall where pictures of President Barrack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden hung for eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|3 hr
|Prince John
|4
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|Termite
|36
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Wed
|Prince John
|27
|Are your kida s toys spying on them?
|Wed
|Charleneftmyers
|3
|Bridge heights
|Wed
|Malcolmvella
|1
|Co-ed marriage, mingling to become capital felo... (Nov '16)
|May 14
|Warning to single...
|3
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|May 12
|Foot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC