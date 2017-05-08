Tracking device brings peace of mind for Fort Myers mom, teen driver
FORT MYERS, Fla. Teresa Araque can keep track of her daughter's driving habits even when she's nowhere near home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|5 hr
|Boyfriend
|19
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|5 hr
|Boyfriend
|9
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|5 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|21 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC