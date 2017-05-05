Taxpayers to pay for Sieversa private...

Taxpayers to pay for Sieversa private investigator

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A request by Mark Sievers to use taxpayers funds to pay for a private investigator was granted by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Kyle on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 5 hr clyde 3
Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14) 23 hr RV Steve 3
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... May 3 Tommy 1
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. May 3 Unhappy 5
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 2 Jealous 2
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Apr 30 Obesity stinks 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 30 Dannie 22
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC