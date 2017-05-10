State Attorney's Office expands homicide unit
The State Attorney's Office is working 50 unsolved murder cases right now, which means families are left without justice and murderers could be walking free, so the office is expanding its homicide unit in an effort to solve these cases. "I would imagine it's absolutely devastating for them and to not have an answer," said Brenna Harkins of Fort Myers.
