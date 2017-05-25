Small liquor stores hail gov's veto o...

Small liquor stores hail gov's veto of big-box bill

Mom and pop liquor stores were hailing Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday after he vetoed a bill that would have allowed big-box stores to sell hard liquor. Big stores like Wal-Mart and Target can only sell liquor in a separate building.

