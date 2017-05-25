Small liquor stores hail gov's veto of big-box bill
Mom and pop liquor stores were hailing Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday after he vetoed a bill that would have allowed big-box stores to sell hard liquor. Big stores like Wal-Mart and Target can only sell liquor in a separate building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar/club patrons, if you want to request rap/hi...
|6 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|6 hr
|Slow dancer
|8
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|7 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|11 hr
|Social man
|1
|Backstreets bar
|13 hr
|Zipper King
|6
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|21 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC