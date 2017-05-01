School bus-stop safety bill awaits gov's signature
A bill to stiffen penalties for drivers who fail to stop for school buses and strike a child passed the Florida Senate on Monday. The bill is named the "Cameron Mayhew Act" after a Fort Myers teen who was struck and later died while he was trying to get on his school bus.
