Scattered severe storms possible acro...

Scattered severe storms possible across SWFL

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A slight risk for severe weather exists overnight Wednesday for Southwest Florida, the National Weather Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 13 hr Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... 18 hr Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... Tue Floridian 2
Comcast Tue Bill 2
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers Mon ICE man 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC