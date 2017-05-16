Residents praise 10-year-old who spotted Fort Myers fire
Britney Lubin, a 10-year-old girl who lives at the apartments on Metro Parkway, was the first to call 911 Monday about a fire at one of the buildings where about 50 people live, residents said. "God bless the Lord, because if that little girl did not call 911, my grandma would've been dead, and my sister," Angelica Federici said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|1 hr
|Baffled
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|14 hr
|LEO 478
|14
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|14 hr
|LEO 478
|26
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|14 hr
|LEO 478
|4
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|14 hr
|Baffled
|2
|Should plastic straws be banned on Fort Myers B...
|Mon
|Queenie
|1
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Sun
|Slow dancer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC