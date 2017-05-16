Residents praise 10-year-old who spotted Fort Myers fire

Britney Lubin, a 10-year-old girl who lives at the apartments on Metro Parkway, was the first to call 911 Monday about a fire at one of the buildings where about 50 people live, residents said. "God bless the Lord, because if that little girl did not call 911, my grandma would've been dead, and my sister," Angelica Federici said.

