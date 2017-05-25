Railroad work to close Colonial Boule...

Railroad work to close Colonial Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Colonial Boulevard for two weeks in June to reconstruct the railroad crossing between Fowler and Metro Parkway.

