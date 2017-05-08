Proposed FMPD deputy chief named
FORT MYERS, Fla. Randall L. Pepitone, who retired in January after 31 years with the Toledo, Ohio Police Department, is slated to become a deputy chief with the Fort Myers Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|7 hr
|Boyfriend
|19
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|7 hr
|Boyfriend
|9
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|7 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|7 hr
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|23 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC