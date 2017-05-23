Portraits of Trump, Pence still missing from federal courthouse
Portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are still missing from the federal courthouse in Fort Myers, a week after NBC2 alerted officials. "I do think it's disrespectful if they have had past presidents be it Obama or whoever, then yes, it's disrespectful," said Dodie Polzaro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|1 hr
|Worthless
|5
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|12 hr
|Party man
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Tue
|Jennifer
|40
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|Tue
|Floridian
|2
|Comcast
|Tue
|Bill
|2
|ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers
|May 22
|ICE man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC