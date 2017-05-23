Portraits of Trump, Pence still missi...

Portraits of Trump, Pence still missing from federal courthouse

Read more: NBC2 News

Portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are still missing from the federal courthouse in Fort Myers, a week after NBC2 alerted officials. "I do think it's disrespectful if they have had past presidents be it Obama or whoever, then yes, it's disrespectful," said Dodie Polzaro.

