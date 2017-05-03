ort Myers Technical College to hold Open House
Fort Myers Technical College will hold an Open House on Thursday, May 11, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The school offers over 30 career training programs including Practical Nursing, Automotive Technology, Major Appliance Repair, Carpentry, Cybersecurity, Plumbing Technology, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology and many more.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|10 hr
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|18 hr
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|Tue
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
