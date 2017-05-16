North Fort Myers mom adjusting to new life after losing legs
Hagmann's legs were amputated last month after a car crashed into her near Exit 139 on Interstate 75 as she rendered aid to a driver involved in an earlier crash. She told the driver to get in her car in case another driver lost control.
