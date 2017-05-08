North Fort Myers man sentenced in Cap...

North Fort Myers man sentenced in Cape burglary case

11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A North Fort Myers man was sentenced Tuesday in a 2016 burglary case in which he and another man stole from a car while a child was inside. William Kristopher Geertse, 44, pleaded no contest to charges of burglary and grand theft and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Fort Myers, FL

