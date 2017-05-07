North Fort Myers brush fire 100 percent contained
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The approximately seven-acre brush fire that burned Sunday afternoon on Nalle Grade Road is 100 percent contained, the Bayshore Fire Protection and Rescue Service District said.
