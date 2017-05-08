New Drury Hotel in Fort Myers nears completion

Drury Hotels Company, LLC. 721 Emerson Road, Suite 400 St. Louis , MO 63141 United States Tollfree: 1-800-DRURY INN Phone: 314-429-2255 Fax: 314-429-5166 Visit Website is nearing completion and will begin to welcome guests this July. The new hotel is the company's first property in Fort Myers, Florida, and second in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.