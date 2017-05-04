New details in kidnapping of Lehigh Acres child
New details have emerged after a man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted the 5-year-old child of his ex-girlfriend. Fort Myers police arrested William Cole on Wednesday around 5 a.m., after family said they searched for hours to find the young girl he allegedly kidnapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|Wed
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC