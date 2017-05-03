NBC2 Investigators: Lake Boyz case connected to FMPD officers on leave
An analysis of court documents and public records by the NBC2 Investigators reveals at least three Fort Myers police officers on leave since the release of the scathing audit have been listed as having information relevant to the case against the Lake Boyz. The connection could raise questions that jeopardize the case, according to attorneys who spoke with NBC2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|59 min
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|9 hr
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|Tue
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC