Mostly sunny, breezy for Saturday morning
FORT MYERS, Fla. Temperatures will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies and there will be breezy conditions for Saturday morning, WINK meteorologist Mary Mays said.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|7 hr
|clyde
|3
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|Sat
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
