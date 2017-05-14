Mostly clear, warm for Sunday night
FORT MYERS, Fla. A mostly clear and warm Sunday night is ahead for Southwest Florida, but isolated rain is in the forecast for the workweek, WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said.
