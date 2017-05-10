Modern day bullying: recorded fights,...

Modern day bullying: recorded fights, threats

Wednesday a Riverdale High School student in Fort Myers who was accused of bullying was arrested. According to the Lee County Sheriff's office, cell phone video shows the teen repeatedly punching a student in a bathroom.

