Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers teen
Macenziee Schmandt, 15, was last seen in the 141000 block of Caribbean Boulevard in Fort Myers about a mile east of the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and SR-31. She's described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|1 hr
|Slow dancer
|6
|Smoking prohibited inside at the Cottage Bar.
|6 hr
|Bar man
|1
|Co-ed marriage, mingling to become capital felo... (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|Warning to single...
|3
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|10 hr
|bike night patron
|2
|Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Andy Sievert
|5
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|May 12
|Foot
|5
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|May 12
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC