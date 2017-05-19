Memory of fathera s 40-year-old cold case killing remains fresh for Fort Myers councilwoman
Her father, Samuel Watkins, was shot and killed on Henderson Avenue in front of the old McCarter's Grocery Store. "I don't let the grief and hurt be what I wake up to every morning because if I stay back to that day of December the 9th, 1977, I probably wouldn't move on," said Watkins-Brown, who grew up in Dunbar and has represented the community since 2009.
