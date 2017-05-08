Magic Monday at Orangewood Elementary School
ABC7 teamed up with Disney, First Book, and The Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers-Edison for this year's Magic of Storytelling campaign. Morning anchor Christina Carilla gave away books to students at Orangewood Elementary in Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|1 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|1 hr
|LEO 477
|5
|Edward Lee Gibby
|18 hr
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC