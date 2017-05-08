Magic Monday at Orangewood Elementary...

Magic Monday at Orangewood Elementary School

ABC7 teamed up with Disney, First Book, and The Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers-Edison for this year's Magic of Storytelling campaign. Morning anchor Christina Carilla gave away books to students at Orangewood Elementary in Fort Myers.

