Lehigh woman arrested in officer-involved shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. A 46-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for her involvement in an officer-involved shooting last month, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|57 min
|Prince John
|27
|Are your kida s toys spying on them?
|3 hr
|Charleneftmyers
|3
|Bridge heights
|7 hr
|Malcolmvella
|1
|Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff
|7 hr
|Jen
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|11 hr
|Baffled
|3
|Co-ed marriage, mingling to become capital felo... (Nov '16)
|May 14
|Warning to single...
|3
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|May 12
|Foot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC