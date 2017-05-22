Lee County man charged with stealing Maserati
Police arrested 37-year-old Marc Millon on Thursday for grand theft of a motor vehicle as well as grand theft of over $10,000, burglary of a residence, forgery and uttering a forged instrument. All of these charges are based on Millon's actions within the past two weeks, before and during the victim's absence from town.
