Lee County man charged with stealing Maserati

Police arrested 37-year-old Marc Millon on Thursday for grand theft of a motor vehicle as well as grand theft of over $10,000, burglary of a residence, forgery and uttering a forged instrument. All of these charges are based on Millon's actions within the past two weeks, before and during the victim's absence from town.

