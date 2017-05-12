Lee County man accused of fatally sho...

Lee County man accused of fatally shooting dog

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. There's an empty dog dish next to the dining room table where Justin Merrick's 3-year-old dog used to eat in his River Otter Drive home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boy lover site (Oct '09) 5 hr Foot 5
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 22 hr Quitcherbeachin 6
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Thu Observer 6
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 9 ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 9 ICE Man 23
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 9 Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... May 9 Boyfriend 7
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC