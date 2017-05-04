LCSO busts 16 in heroin, meth trafficking operation
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday they arrested 16 people in an undercover operation for selling cocaine, heroin and meth. Dubbed Operation High Voltage, the investigation spanned a year as deputies throughout Lee County targeted people they deemed as violent offenders.
