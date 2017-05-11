Hospital files $150K lien on insurance payouts for good Samaritan who lost legs
Danielle Hagmann, 30, of North Fort Myers, Fla., lost her legs April 23 when she stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle had spun out of control during a rainstorm. Hospital files $150K lien on insurance payouts for good Samaritan who lost legs Danielle Hagmann, 30, of North Fort Myers, Fla., lost her legs April 23 when she stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle had spun out of control during a rainstorm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|11 hr
|Supermans Cape Coral
|5
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Wed
|Observer
|3
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|Tue
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Tue
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|LEO 477
|2
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC