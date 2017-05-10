GOP candidate for governor Adam Putnam stops in SW Fla.
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam was in Fort Myers and Naples on Friday to announce he's running on the GOP ticket. It's part of a 10-day bus tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|1 hr
|Party man
|1
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|2 hr
|Outdoorist
|1
|Proposed bike path would run length of Fort Mye...
|2 hr
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|Foot
|5
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|Fri
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Thu
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC