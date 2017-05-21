Golf Doctor tip of the week: Fairway wood or rescue club?
FORT MYERS, Fla. The Golf Doctor, Mike Calbot, and WINK News weekend sports anchor, Morgan Frances, give golfers a two-minute tip they can take to the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|3 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|35
|Comcast
|4 hr
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|May 18
|Prince John
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC