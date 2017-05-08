Fort Myers Technical College to hold ...

Fort Myers Technical College to hold Open House

Fort Myers Technical College will hold an Open House from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.on Thursday, May 11. The event is free and open to the public. The school offers more than 30 career training programs including Practical Nursing, Automotive Technology, Major Appliance Repair, Carpentry, Cybersecurity, Plumbing Technology, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology and many more.

