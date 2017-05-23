Fort Myers reverend held at gunpoint outside charity
The Rev. Israel Suarez was sure his life was about to end Sunday when he confronted a man who was trying to break into his car outside Nations Association Charities headquarters on Palm Beach Boulevard, Lee County deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|3 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|18 hr
|Jennifer
|40
|Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl...
|22 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|1
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|Tue
|Floridian
|2
|Comcast
|Tue
|Bill
|2
|ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers
|Mon
|ICE man
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC