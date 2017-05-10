Fort Myers mother fights for justice ...

Fort Myers mother fights for justice in son's death

7 hrs ago

Adam Costello is accused of striking 18-year-old Adam King last June on Colonial Boulevard and leaving the scene. From her day her son died, she has been a tireless advocate, fighting for justice and making sure her son's memory stays alive.

Fort Myers, FL

