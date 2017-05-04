Fort Myers man convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 killing
Kevin Parker Sr., 43, was found guilty in the April 2015 robbery and killing of Henry Jenkins at the Hilton House apartment complex, the state attorney's office said. He faces a sentence up to life in prison, as does his son, Kevin Parker Jr., who was seen in surveillance video as the driver of the getaway car, the state attorney's office said.
